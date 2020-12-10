BUNKER JOBS: Biofuel Supplier GoodFuels Seeks Marine Commercial Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years' experience in a commercial role. File Image / Pixabay

Biofuel supplier GoodFuels is seeking a commercial manager for its marine division, the company said this week.

The company is seeking candidates with three to five years of experience in a commercial role, preferably within shipping, energy, sustainability or bunkering, according to a job posting on its website.

"His/her responsibility is to expand our Marine division, which focuses on the commercialization and supply of sustainable biofuels to organizations that operate in the shipping industry," GoodFuels said.

"Typical clients that you will encounter vary from container liners, dredging companies and bulkers to ports, inland carriers and coast guards."

The company lists the key responsibilities for the role as follows:

The main focus and responsibility for this role is to increase the number of marine customers to switch over from fossil fuels to a renewable alternative.

Inform and advise our marine customers about the opportunities to decarbonize their fleet and reduce their carbon footprint in the most effective way, for instance via the application of marine biofuels.

As we build long-term relationships with our existing customers, it is important to maintain good relationships with them and continuously challenge them to increase their CO2-emission reduction in various ways.

Understand the sustainability requirements of existing and future customers to ensure their needs are being met.

Develop and implement business cases for new customers to switch over from fossil fuels to renewable alternatives.

Be on top of the latest developments in the market to spot commercial opportunities and aiming to accelerate growth in the marine segment.

Align with our innovation department on new products to test these new products for market readiness and implementation.

