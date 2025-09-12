DNV Approves Design of Liquified Hydrogen Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

DNV confirmed the feasibility of SHI’s liquefied hydrogen carrier design with an AiP. Image Credit: DNV

Classification society DNV has granted an approval in principle for Samsung Heavy Industries’ (SHI) design for an 80,000 m3 liquefied hydrogen carrier.

The vessel features a vacuum-insulated type C tank system integrated with a reinforced hull and support structure, built to withstand extreme cryogenic conditions, DNV said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

SHI said the design uses advanced materials and engineering solutions to improve safety, efficiency, and reliability during hydrogen transport.

“Building confidence in new technologies and new energy solutions, begins with building trust," Vidar Dolonen, Regional Manager at DNV, said.

“By working closely together with innovative and future-focused partners like SHI, utilizing our expertise and leading rule set, we can lay the groundwork for the next generation vessels that will be needed for the energy transition.”