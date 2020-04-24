Companies Join Forces to Investigate Ammonia as a Bunker Fuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ammonia is one of the future fuels being considered by the shipping industry as it seeks to halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. File Image / Pixabay

A group of companies has come together to investigate the potential for ammonia to become a widespread bunker fuel as the shipping industry seeks to eliminate its greenhouse gas emissions.

The group, whose members include classification society Bureau Veritas, engingeering company MAN Energy Solutions and shipping company Star Bulk among many others, held a workshop in Copenhagen in February examining the safety implications of using ammonia.

"We need to understand, if and how, the associated risks can be managed to merit further practical and commercial development – especially confirming the potential for stable combustion and NOx emissions," Panos Koutsourakis, global technology leader for sustainable shipping at Bureau Veritas, said in a statement earlier this week.

"Furthermore, potential availability is not yet assured."

The next steps for the group will include "addressing operational hazards and looking more deeply at conceptual designs based on different vessel types," Bureau Veritas said.