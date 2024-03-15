BUNKER JOBS: Global Bunkering Seeks Bunker Trader in Cyprus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with a good understanding of the bunker industry and previous experience in the oil or energy sectors. Image Credit: Global Bunkering

Marine fuels firm Global Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Limassol.

The company is looking for candidates with a good understanding of the bunker industry and previous experience in the oil or energy sectors, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Negotiating prices and terms for the sale and purchase of marine fuels (bunkers) with suppliers and customers

Monitoring market trends and prices

Managing relationships with clients and suppliers

Coordinating logistics for fuel delivery

Ensuring compliance with regulations and industry standards

Managing risk and maintaining accurate records of transactions

For more information, click here.