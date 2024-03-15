World News
BUNKER JOBS: Global Bunkering Seeks Bunker Trader in Cyprus
Friday March 15, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with a good understanding of the bunker industry and previous experience in the oil or energy sectors. Image Credit: Global Bunkering
Marine fuels firm Global Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Limassol.
The company is looking for candidates with a good understanding of the bunker industry and previous experience in the oil or energy sectors, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Negotiating prices and terms for the sale and purchase of marine fuels (bunkers) with suppliers and customers
- Monitoring market trends and prices
- Managing relationships with clients and suppliers
- Coordinating logistics for fuel delivery
- Ensuring compliance with regulations and industry standards
- Managing risk and maintaining accurate records of transactions
For more information, click here.