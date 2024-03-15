BUNKER JOBS: Global Bunkering Seeks Bunker Trader in Cyprus

Friday March 15, 2024

Marine fuels firm Global Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Limassol.

The company is looking for candidates with a good understanding of the bunker industry and previous experience in the oil or energy sectors, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Negotiating prices and terms for the sale and purchase of marine fuels (bunkers) with suppliers and customers
  • Monitoring market trends and prices
  • Managing relationships with clients and suppliers
  • Coordinating logistics for fuel delivery
  • Ensuring compliance with regulations and industry standards
  • Managing risk and maintaining accurate records of transactions

