VPS Hails 5.7% CO2 Emission Cut From Collaborative Shipping Decarbonisation Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The project highlights the possibility of collaboration between shipping companies identifying new areas where fuel-efficiency improvements can be achieved. File Image / Pixabay

Testing and advisory firm VPS has has published the results of a joint decarbonisation project with eight offshore vessel owners that saved 10,000 mt of CO2 emissions over the summer.

The firm initiated a joint decarbonisation campaign involving 133 vessels over the summer, which involved collective data sharing to drive decarbonisation decision-making, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The project highlights the possibility of collaboration between shipping companies identifying new areas where fuel-efficiency improvements can be achieved.

The participants were Solstad Offshore, Simon Mokster Shipping, Boskalis Offshore Energy, Rem Offshore, Tidewater, Skansi Offshore, North Sea Shipping and DOF.

Using the VPS data-driven decarbonisation service, Maress, the firms all tracked the emissions and efficiency of their vessels over a two-month period, with a view to sharing data to achieve the maximum joint emissions reduction.

More than 50 of the participating vessels saw emissions reductions of more than 10% compared to past performance. The overall emissions reduction across all of the vessels was 5.7%.

"The great performance from the crew onboard these vessels demonstrate the excellent work our people do on the vessels every day to help us reach our common decarbonisation goals," Marianne Mokster, EVP for sustainability at DOF, said in the statement.

"We participated in the campaign with 14 vessels, and a key aspect for us is to put focus on emission reductions while maintaining the safety of the operations.

"Having high quality data and decision support is an enabler to achieve these emission savings."