Bunker Firm Dynamic Fuels Hires Managing Director From Integr8

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ducoure previously worked as a bunker trader for Integr8 Fuels in London from May 2023 to this month. Image Credit: Veronica Ducoure / LinkedIn

Marine fuel and lubricant trading firm Dynamic Fuels has hired a new managing director.

Veronica Ducoure has been hired as the company's new managing director as of this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Ducoure previously worked as a bunker trader for Integr8 Fuels in London from May 2023 to this month. Before that she had served in a variety of maritime roles, including working as Oryx Energies's bunker operations manager in Las Palmas from October 2014 to March 2019.

"Verónica will guide the strategic growth of Dynamic Fuels, expanding our reach both nationally and internationally," the company said in the post.

"Her expertise is key to forging strategic alliances with shipowners and suppliers at major international ports, enhancing our global standing.

"We believe her leadership and experience will greatly benefit our company and help us achieve our corporate objectives."