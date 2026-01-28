INSIGHT: How to Avoid Recruiting the Wrong Bunker Trader

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Vernon Jayanathan. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

In bunker trading, where transactions can involve millions of dollars and complex global supply chains, hiring the wrong person can lead not only to financial losses but also reputational damage and legal exposure.

Bunker traders are responsible for negotiations, contracts, and compliance with an increasing number of regulatory requirements.

Even well-intentioned professionals can fall foul of the rules if they do not fully understand them, potentially exposing their companies to significant financial and regulatory risk.

Unfortunately, the industry has also seen its share of bad actors who engage in unethical practices such as fuel quantity manipulation, bribery, and collusion. This kind of malpractice is estimated to cost the industry billions of dollars each year.

When the time comes to grow your team, a rigorous recruitment strategy focused on ethics, competence, and cultural fit is essential to reduce the risks of hiring the wrong bunker trader.

“ It is equally important to assess a candidate's practical understanding of compliance and regulation

Ethical expectations should be embedded from the outset. Job descriptions should emphasize integrity, compliance knowledge, and a commitment to best practices. Familiarity with anti-corruption policies and environmental standards is increasingly important as the sector navigates emissions reduction and fair-trading requirements.

During interviews, behavioural questioning can help uncover red flags. Scenario-based questions such as, "Describe a time you faced pressure to cut corners in a deal — how did you handle it?" can be revealing. Candidates who deflect, justify shortcuts, or focus solely on short-term profits over long-term relationships may present risk.

Be alert to potential behavioural concerns such as excessive self-focus, a tendency to shift blame, or dismissive attitudes toward compliance. Individuals with these traits can disrupt team dynamics, weaken culture, and negatively affect morale over time.

It is also helpful to assess candidates' awareness of common industry risks and malpractice, such as falsified measurements or smuggled fuel. Strong candidates should be able to discuss risk management practices and the ethical safeguards they would apply in real-world situations.

“ Above all, trust your instincts. If something feels off, do not ignore it.

It is equally important to assess a candidate's practical understanding of compliance and regulation.

Bunker traders operate in a complex and evolving environment. Ask candidates to explain how they stay current with regulatory changes, how they have handled compliance challenges in the past, and how they would respond if faced with a potential breach.

Strong candidates will demonstrate knowledge of the rules and show an appreciation of the commercial and reputational risks of failing to comply with them.

Look beyond the CV. Verify credentials thoroughly and conduct comprehensive background checks. Speaking with multiple references — not just those provided — can offer valuable perspective, and where appropriate, informal feedback from former colleagues may provide further insight. Reviewing a candidate's professional online presence can also be helpful.

To maintain discretion, particularly where candidates are currently employed, consider using an experienced third party to manage reference and background checks confidentially.

Ensure the hiring panel is confident that the candidate's values align with your company's code of conduct, and remember that skills are easier to develop than integrity and judgement.

Above all, trust your instincts. If something feels off, do not ignore it. Always take a closer look and seek advice from a recruitment professional if needed. Even commercially successful traders can create longer-term risks if their behaviour or values are not aligned with your organisation.

Having spent many years working in this industry and now focusing on supporting firms with their recruitment, I often have insights into a candidate's suitability that go well beyond the CV. Feel free to reach out if a conversation on the hiring process for your business would be useful.

I can be contacted by email at vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com, or we can connect in person during IE Week.