BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First in Six Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have generally declined in July. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices rising for the first in six consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports climbed by $2.50/mt to $624.50/mt on Friday, having reached the lowest level since June 17 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $0.50/mt to $525/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $3/mt to $817.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $1.24/bl to $81.13/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices lost $1.50/mt to $611/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $1/mt to $557.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $2.50/mt to $608.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $1/mt to $576/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.20/bl from the previous session's close at $81.33/bl as of 8:10 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.51/mt rise in bunker prices.