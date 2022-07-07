Castrol's Latest Cylinder Oil Receives Category II Status from MAN ES

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cyltech 40 XDC is Castrol’s latest cylinder oil. Image Credit: Castrol

Castrol’s latest cylinder oil, Cyltech 40 XDC, has received a Category II No Objection Letter (NOL) from MAN Energy Solutions (MAN ES).

The cylinder oil will be available later in 2022 and is designed for mark 9 and above 2-stroke engines.

Field testing comprised over 2,000 hours running on a MAN BW 7G80ME-C9.2-TII engine burning max 0.5%S VLSFO fuel.

"As shipping transitions from a period of relatively predictable, commoditised products to a more complex array of alternative fuels, lubricant choice has reached a new level of importance," said Cassandra Higham, Marketing Director, Global Marine and Energy, at Castrol.

"Choosing the right lubricant, combined with excellent technical services including scheduling, monitoring and consultancy, can have significant impact in problem solving, realising quantifiable benefits and achieving operational efficiency."