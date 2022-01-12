Norwegian Firms to Develop Green Energy for Marine Fuel Cell uses

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gen2 Energy ceo Jonas Meyer (above) Teco 2030 ceo Tore Enger (below). Image Credit / Teco 2030.

Two Norwegian energy firms will work together on the supply of green hydrogen for power conversion in fuel cells.

Norwegian energy consortium and fuel cell producer Teco 2030 has signed a co-operation agreement with Gen2 Energy to that effect.

"The parties intend to work together for soft funding regarding maritime hydrogen applications and develop a complete hydrogen value chain, through the project 'Hydrogen Hub Nordland'," Teco 2030 said in a statement.

"The parties will work to develop and establish a functional and effective value chain for hydrogen industry in northern Norway and enabling zero emission sailing along the Norwegian coastline," it added.

The aim of Gen2 Energy is "to establish production capacity at large-scale for green hydrogen based on 100% renewable energy", according to its website.

The company is setting up its main distribution of green hydrogen in compressed form at 350 bar and is "currently evaluating various compressions, and liquified hydrogen".

Green hydrogen comes from a net-zero source (eg water). Teco 2030's fuel cells have attracted state support.