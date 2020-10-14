Oil Continues To Rise On Inventory Declines And Weak Dollar

by Ship & Bunker News Team

However, rising virus rates in Europe limit investor enthusiasm: File Image/PixaBay

Once more, larger than expected crude inventory draws reported Wednesday and good compliance by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) put into question concerns about Covid impacting demand and causing oversupply - and consequently, oil prices repeated their previous session's performance by rising over 2 percent.

Brent on Wednesday settled up 87 cents, or 2.05 percent, at $43.32 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate settled up 84 cents, 2.09 percent, at $41.04 per barrel.

The American Petroleum Institute in a new report said U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected in the latest week; Energy Information Administration data is expected to confirm the draw on Thursday.

As for OPEC, two sources told media the cartel achieved 100 percent compliance with a pact to cut oil supply in September.

Citing these factors along with the dollar trading lower on Wednesday, Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho, remarked, "The tone has turned bullish here."

Meanwhile, presumably unfazed by media working overtime to report soaring Covid infections (while ignoring low hospitalization and death rates in many parts of the world compared to the first wave of the virus), Alexander Novak, energy minister for Russia, said leading oil producers will start easing output curbs as planned in January, regardless of the new infections.

In a similar display of optimism, Vicki Hollub, CEO of Occidental Petroleum Corp, told the Energy Intelligence Forum on Wednesday that she expects global oil supply and demand to rebalance by the end of 2021 and that U.S. crude output will grow modestly next year.

Still, outlets such as the International Energy Agency can't shake their Covid fears and stated in the latest monthly report that "There is a risk that the demand recovery is stalled by the recent increase in Covid-19 cases in many countries" - and warned that OPEC turning on the taps next year means "there is only limited headroom for the market to absorb."

That said, potential good news for crude demand recovery still prevails even though attention is now focused on rising infection rates in Europe: for example, Panama became the latest country to resume international flights and departures after nearly seven months of restrictions - part of a gradual nationwide reopening of businesses and industry that began in June.

Also, to put the pandemic problem into perspective, the World Health Organization's director-general this week stressed that "For every country that is experiencing an increase, there are many others that have successfully prevented or controlled widespread transmission" due to initiatives such as social distancing, hand washing, and avoiding crowds.