Bunker Jobs: Broking and Business Development Roles in Dubai, London, and the US

by Nautical Supply International Limited (NSI)

In line with the expansion of Nautical Supply International Ltd we are inviting outstanding applicants for broking and business development roles based in Dubai, London and the US.

As part of our global strategy for IMO2020 we are looking for people who are readily adaptable to changing market conditions and who can formulate long term strategy as well as day to day running of broking accounts. We welcome applications from shipping professionals as well as existing brokers.

We offer exceptional working conditions with uncapped income. The key requirements are long term commitment and passion for the business coupled with the ability to service blue-chip clients. Our client base is diverse and it is necessary that any applicant has an understanding of the rigorous procedures of leading ship owners and charterers.

It is also a key requirement for the broker to be able to translate their knowledge of the workings of the market to help medium sized owners improve their bunker planning. We offer a full solution to our clients including spot and term purchases, hedging programmes, planning, compliance, credit management and benchmarking. Our stated aim is to work to the best of our abilities in an open and transparent way.

We will also consider applicants from other jurisdictions providing there is a compelling case for growing the business.

Interested parties please forward CV's in strictest confidence to hr@nauticalsupply.co.uk