Headway Technology Showcases Decarbonisation Solutions at SMM 2024

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kechao Lu, director of strategy and development at Headway, spoke at the Shipowners Forum Germany 2024 event at the start of the week. Image Credit: Headway Technology

Headway Technology has showcased its low-carbon shipping solutions at the SMM 2024 event in Hamburg this week.

Kechao Lu, director of strategy and development at Headway, spoke at the Shipowners Forum Germany 2024 event at the start of the week, a company representative told Ship & Bunker.

"The company's ecosystem focuses on three core areas: Carbon Neutrality, Water Treatment, and Smart Shipping. Headway's latest products, such as the Onboard Carbon Capture System (OCCS) and Methanol/Ammonia Fuel Supply Systems (LFSS/AFSS), along with cutting-edge technologies like solid-state hydrogen storage and AEM hydrogen production, offer shipowners practical solutions to meet their decarbonization goals," the company representative said.

"Headway is collaborating with China Energy Engineering Corporation and PowerChina to develop an integrated hydrogen-ammonia-methanol project further strengthens its position in the carbon cycle value chain.

"This project aims to address the challenges of utilizing captured CO2, providing shipowners with a holistic approach to achieving low-carbon operations."