IBIA on COVID-19: 'It's Business, Just Not as Usual'

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The industry is adapting its procedures to find more ways of working remotely, according to IBIA Director Unni Einemo. Image Credit: IBIA

The bunker industry is starting to adapt to new modes of operation as authorities seek to halt the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA).

"It's business, just not as usual," Unni Einemo, director of IBIA, wrote on the organisation's website Tuesday.

"Some countries now avoid all physical interaction between crew on receiving ships and service providers such as bunker suppliers.

"To keep shipping moving, industry participants are adapting procedures for managing various aspects remotely."

IBIA is working on ways to provide alternatives to its training and events through online platforms while meeting in person remains unfeasible, Einemo said.