New Boss Cap Solution Promises 5% Fuel Savings, Lower Cost, Easy Manufacturing

by Ship & Bunker News Team

EcoMarine Innovations’ Holy Boss Cap (HBC) propeller hub was tested in a ship simulation. Image Credit: EcoMarine Innovations

An innovative new boss cap solution with a design focus on cost effectiveness and ease of manufacturing should improve fuel efficiency by up to 5%, according to the results of tests using a Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) simulation.

EcoMarine Innovations’ Holy Boss Cap (HBC) propeller hub was tested in a simulation of a ship operating at a design speed of 16.46 knots and turning a controllable pitch propeller with four different boss-cap models.

EcoMarine Innovations say its HBC solution was found to be the more efficient solution.

Boss caps are nothing new - MOL having sold their Propeller Boss Cap Fins (PBCF) product since the 1980’s - and work by breaking up the vortex that forms behind a rotating propeller, increasing the thrust and realizing energy savings.

However, EcoMarine Innovations say its Holy Boss Cap (HBC) product was designed with an emphasis on cost-effectiveness and ease of manufacturing “without compromising on efficiency or performance.”

“Our approach to improving propeller efficiency is unique in both design and application. It diverges from traditional methods that typically use propeller hub fins to achieve similar outcomes,” said Holy Boss Cap inventor Dr. Batuhan Aktas, a Chancellor’s Fellow in the Naval Architecture, Ocean and Marine Engineering Department at the University of Strathclyde.

“We are receiving a tremendous amount of industry interest.”

In additional to savings on fuel and the associated emissions, boss caps also offer the potential for lower propellor maintenance costs, as propeller hub vortex cavitation is the primary source of rudder cavitation and damage.