Wärtsilä Launches Carbon Capture System for Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wärtsilä says its onboard carbon capture system is now commercially available. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Marine engineering firm Wärtsilä has announced that its carbon capture solution (CCS) is now commercially available for the shipping industry.

This follows the successful full-scale installation onboard the Clipper Eris, a vessel operated by Solvang ASA.

The technology can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 70%, offering shipowners a practical way to meet tightening environmental regulations, the firm said in an email statement on Wednesday.

The system captures carbon directly from the ship’s exhaust and is compatible with fuels such as heavy fuel oil, LNG, methanol and MGO. It also works alongside existing emissions control systems like SOx scrubbers and NOx reduction technologies.

Wärtsilä’s CCS was tested at sea on the Clipper Eris, which has been operating with the technology since February 2025.

The company has been developing the system since 2019 and says the capture cost is estimated at €50–€70 per metric ton of CO2, including both capital and operating expenses.

The solution is available in various sizes and can be fitted to both newbuilds and existing ships. Solvang’s newer vessels are already being built CCS-ready, with space and infrastructure in place for future installation.

Håkan Agnevall, CEO of Wärtsilä, called CCS a "game-changer" for the industry, highlighting strong interest from shipowners looking to cut emissions without changing fuel types.