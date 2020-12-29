IWSA Hails 2020 as "Breakout Year" for Wind Propulsion Tech

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk Pelican - fitted with fletner rotors. Image Credit: Maersk Tankers / Norsepower

The International Windship Association (IWSA) has hailed 2020 as a "breakout year" for modern wind propulsion technology designed for the merchant fleet.

The number of large vessels using wind propulsion commercially has now entered double figures, IWSA said Monday in a commentary on this years' industry developments, but without giving specific uptake numbers.

Vessels now using wind power include VLCC, LR2 Product tankers through Ultramax bulker to ferry/cruise, RoRo and general cargo, IWSA said.

There are also some 20+ small cruise and sail cargo vessels under sail already in operation, it added.

An analysis by Clarksons Research released in November indicated there were severn vessels fitted with Flettner Rotors, one using a rigid sail system and one vessel using a kite system.

"There has been a ground swell of interest from the industry especially in the second half of the year, with large vessel contract announcements and pending installations alone indicating this number will likely double yearly to 2023," IWSA said.

The association notes it now has over 120 members.

As the numbers appear minuscule when considering the merchant fleet comprises some 60,000 vessels, readers would be forgiven for dismissing IWSA's comments as baseless PR.

But when one considers that just a few years ago it was considered absurd that wind-power tech would feature on a modern-day merchant vessel at all, the reality is the numbers indicate an undeniable shift in thinking among shipowners with the tech is now seen as a genuine option to reduce costs and meet emissions regs.