DNV Reports 17 LNG-Fuelled Ship Orders in November

by Ship & Bunker News Team

November's figures take the total number of LNG-fuelled ships ordered so far this year to 203. File Image / Pixabay

A total of 17 LNG-fuelled ships were ordered in November, taking this year's total to more than 200, according to classification society DNV.

The firm noted 17 LNG-fuelled ship orders in November, up from eight ships the previous month, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

November's figures take the total number of LNG-fuelled ships ordered so far this year to 203.

"With the preliminary agreement at the EU last week that shipping will be included in EU ETS starting from 2024, all low-carbon options now makes even more sense," Martin Wold, principle consultant in DNV's maritime advisory business, said in the statement.

"Methane emissions will also be included, so methane slip from engines will come under even greater scrutiny."

The firm also noted a total of 35 methanol-fuelled ship orders so far in 2022.