UK Sanctions Indian Refinery and Several Ships in New Russia Crackdown

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The UK has added Indian refiner Nayara Energy, several ships and Russian oil majors Rosneft and Lukoil to its latest round of sanctions. File Image / Pixabay

The UK government has sanctioned several ships, entities and the Indo-Russian refiner Nayara Energy in its action to cut Russia's energy revenues.

Russian major oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, have also been added to the sanctions list, the British government said in a press release on Wednesday.

Nayara Energy operates the Vadinar refinery in the state of Gujarat in India. Rosneft holds a 49.13% share in the refinery. The EU had sanctioned the refinery in July.

The US-led Western alliance has been pressuring India to reduce its purchases of Russian oil.

Recently, US President Donald Trump claimed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him that India would cut imports from Russia.

Responding to Trump's remarks, India's Ministry of External Affairs said the country's energy policy remains guided by national interests.

The latest UK sanctions list can be viewed here.