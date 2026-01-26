Chemship Places Additional Orders for Econowind Wind Propulsion System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chemship orders more Econowind’s VentoFoils wind propulsion system after reporting up to 15% fuel savings on first installation. Image Credit: Econowind

Chemical tanker operator Chemship has placed orders for additional wind propulsion systems from Dutch firm Econowind for installation on two of its tankers.

The installations are scheduled for the second half of 2026, when Chemical Contender and Chemical Fighter will each be fitted with four 16 m ATEX-certified VentoFoils, Econowind said in a press release on Monday.

The move follows the retrofit of Chemical Challenger in early 2024 in Rotterdam, which made it the first chemical tanker to operate with wind-assisted ship propulsion technology.

"The results of the VentoFoils on Chemical Challenger speak for themselves," Niels Grotz, CEO of Chemship, said.

"Combined with our fuel optimisation software, VentoFoils have reduced fuel use by up to 15%."

Econowind said the repeat order underlined growing confidence in wind propulsion within the chemical tanker segment.

"Chemship has shown leadership by being the first chemical tanker operator to embrace wind-assisted ship propulsion and demonstrate what is possible in sustainability," Chiel de Leeuw, Chief Commercial Officer at Econowind, said.