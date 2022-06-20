Proman Stena Bulk Takes Delivery of Methanol-Powered Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tanker is expected to consume 12,500 mt/year of methanol bunkers. Image Credit: Proman Stena Bulk

Shipping joint venture Proman Stena Bulk has taken delivery of its first methanol-fuelled tanker.

The methanol-fuelled 49,990 DWT Stena Pro Patria has been delivered from the Guangzhou Shipyard International Co Ltd facility in China and is preparing for commercial operation, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The ship is leaving China to load methanol at Ulsan before moving on to Trinidad and Tobago for a naming ceremony later this year.

The tanker is expected to consume 12,500 mt/year of methanol bunkers.

"The delivery of the Stena Pro Patria represents an important milestone for Proman Stena Bulk," the company said in the statement.

"It is a significant step forward as the JV continues its ambition to support the development of methanol as a proven marine fuel and the role it can play as part of global shipping's urgent transition to a more sustainable future."