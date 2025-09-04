Lloyd's Register Issues New Wind Propulsion and Ergonomics Rules

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new rules cover wind propulsions systems and ergonomic design. Image Credit: LR

Lloyd's Register (LR) has updated its rules and regulations for the classification of ships, introducing new notations covering wind propulsion and ergonomic design to support decarbonisation and crew safety.

The changes, set to take effect from 1 January 2026, include two new wind-assisted propulsion system notations, LR said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

WAPS alongside an EASE notation for ergonomic access and human-centric layouts.

LR has also revised its RIGGING notation, covering vessels using wind as their sole means of propulsion.

The wind-assisted notations apply to technologies such as wingsails, flettner rotors, suction wings and kites, allowing shipowners to classify both retrofitted and hybrid installations.

EASE provides formalised standards for crew-centric designs in critical areas such as bridges and machinery spaces, while the updated RIGGING requirements apply to DynaRig, AeroRig and traditional square-rigged vessels.

"These updates are a direct response to the industry's need for clarity and confidence when investing in emerging technologies," Dr Yikun Wang, Senior Structures Specialist at LR, said.

"By codifying standards for wind propulsion and ergonomics, we're helping shipowners future-proof their fleets while supporting decarbonisation and safety goals."