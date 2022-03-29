General Cargo Vessel to Install Bound4blue Wind Propulsion System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The suction sails will save the vessel up to 30% in fuel consumption and emissions 'in favourable trade routes'. Image Credit: bound4blue

Maritime technology company bound4blue is set to install two of its sails on a general cargo vessel, saving it up to 30% in fuel consumption.

The firm will retrofit Amasmus Shipping's vessel the EEMS Traveller with two 17m eSAILs during a port call this year, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The suction sails will save the vessel up to 30% in fuel consumption and emissions 'in favourable trade routes', the company said.

"Our eSAIL is a commercially available, proven and reliable technology that turns wind into profit while reducing the carbon footprint of ships," Jose Miguel Bermudez, CEO of bound4blue, said in the statement.

"Collaborating with Amasus Shipping team in this multiple sail installation is an opportunity to show again that general cargo ships, which account for roughly twenty seven percent of the world merchant fleet, can benefit from our wind propulsion system."

The firm previously installed a similar system on board the La Naurnon in December.