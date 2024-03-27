Terntank Adds to Oil/Chem Dual-fuel Newbuild Order

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ship to be built in China. File Image / Pixabay.

A dual-fuel newbuild with wind-assist technology has been ordered by Terntank to be built at a Chinese shipyard. The ship will be able to use MGO, biofuels, and methanol, the company said.

The order includes an option for another newbuild adding to the three already being built for delivery next year.

According to Terntank, the order "underscores the company's dedication to pioneering advancements in clean shipping technologies".

"The 15,000 deadweight tonne vessel will be equipped with Hybrid Solution Plus® innovative features, including methanol-powered engine, wind-assisted propulsion, a hybrid battery system, and on-shore power," the company said.

The ship is slated for delivery in 2027.