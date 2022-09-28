China Merchants Energy Shipping Takes Delivery of VLCC With Four Rotor Sails

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Classification society CCS oversaw the delivery and naming ceremony of the new 307,000 DWT New Aden. Image Credit: CCS

China Merchants Energy Shipping has taken delivery of a new VLCC with four rotor sails.

Classification society CCS oversaw the delivery and naming ceremony of the new 307,000 DWT New Aden, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The ship's rotor sails are expected to cut fuel consumption by up to 10%.

"Together with China Merchants and Dailian Shipbuilding we have looked at every aspect of design to deliver the best possible result in fuel reduction, sailing performance in wind and waves through optimised hull design as well as safety and environmental protection," Fan Qiang, vice president of CCS, said in the statement.

"The New Aden further meets the requirements of Harmonized Common Structural Rules (HCSR), the latest oxynitride and oxysulfide emission standards, the update phase requirements of the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) and the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI).

"It further meets the EU Inventory of Hazardous Materials and ship recycling rules in line with the latest oil major requirements."