New CEO for Container Line AP Moller-Maersk

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Clerc is currently CEO of the company's ocean and logistics business. Image Credit: Maersk

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk has appointed a new CEO.

Vincent Clerc will take over as CEO from Soren Skou as of January 1, the company said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Clerc is currently CEO of the company's ocean and logistics business.

Skou has served as overall CEO since 2016.

"During his tenure as CEO of Maersk, Soren has been instrumental in redefining Maersk into a customer centric end-to-end logistics provider with a global leadership position in sustainable transportation solutions," Robert Uggla, chairman of Maersk's board, said in the statement.

"On behalf of the Board, I sincerely thank Soren for his valued leadership and impressive results.

"I am equally grateful for Soren's support in the CEO succession review making sure the Company does not lose any momentum in its strategic endeavours in a changing and difficult market."

Maersk is one of the world's largest consumers of bunker fuel.