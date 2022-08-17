Yamar NOx Exhaust Treatment System Orders Reach 2,200 Units

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The system allows ships to meet IMO Tier 3 NOx regulations. Image Credit: Yanmar

Engineering company Yanmar Power Technology has reported total orders of its NOx-reducing exhaust treatment system have reached 2,200 units in the past seven years.

The company delivered the first unit in 2015, and has since delivered more than 1,500 units and received orders for a total of more than 2,200 units, it said in a statement on its website this week.

The system allows ships to meet IMO Tier 3 NOx regulations.

"The line-up features a compact design that leverages proprietary technology and know-how to improve the ease of installation on vessels, and optimal control that incorporates the company's own diesel engines," Yanmar said in the statement.

"In May, smartphone connectivity was added to the system, and Yanmar is working to reduce the time ship crews spend on engine management, proposing maintenance appropriate to engine conditions."