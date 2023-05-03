ZeroNorth Signs Strategic Partnership With Vitol

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Under the deal Vitol will gain full access to ZeroNorth's platform and services, while ZeroNorth customers will be able to access Vitol Bunkers's carbon reduction and marine fuels services. File Image / Pixabay

Maritime software firm ZeroNorth has announced a new strategic partnership with commodity trading house Vitol.

Under the deal Vitol will gain full access to ZeroNorth's platform and services, while ZeroNorth customers will be able to access Vitol Bunkers's carbon reduction and marine fuels services, the companies said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"The announcement means that Vitol will use the ZeroNorth platform to optimise operations in a number of key business areas, including voyage, vessel, bunker and emissions optimisation, vessel reporting, and vessel selection," the companies said in the statement.

"Holistic access to the ZeroNorth platform's full suite of capabilities will benefit profit and planet, improving Vitol's bottom line and delivering better environmental outcomes.

"In the near term, ZeroNorth will use learnings from the collaboration to support the rollout of its new global electronic bunker delivery note (eBDN) solution.

"The deal will also support Vitol's continued regulatory compliance with maritime environmental regulations, and help the organisation manage its EU Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS) exposure by ensuring verified data quality and consolidation for more accurate emissions reporting."