BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have declined this week after a strong rise over the summer. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level in more than a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $4/mt to $677.50/mt on Thursday, reaching the lowest level since September 13. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $2/mt to $589/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was little changed at $1,012.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.23/bl to $93.30/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $7/mt to $665/mt, at Rotterdam they dropped by $4.50/mt to $626/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $6/mt to $654.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $7.50/mt to $660/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.33/bl at $93.63/bl as of 8:37 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.48/mt rise in bunker prices.