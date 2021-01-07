First Avenir LNG Bunker Barge Launched in China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship was launched this week. Image Credit: Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering

The shipyard building bunker barges for gas supplier Avenir LNG has launched the first of the vessels, the company said Wednesday.

Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering has launched the 7,500 m3 vessel, it said in a statement on its LinkedIn account.

Avenir LNG is a joint venture formed between gas and chemical carrier Stolt-Nielson, Golar LNG and Höegh LNG Holdings.

The JV is aimed at the small-scale LNG logistics for the power, bunkering, trucking and industrial markets.

Stolt-Nielsen ordered two small-scale LNG ships with ship-to-ship LNG bunkering capabilities in May 2017, and ordered two more in December 2018.

LNG bunkering infrastructure is now developing rapidly, after a slow start a few years ago, and LNG is now available for ship-to-ship bunkering at most major marine fuel hubs.