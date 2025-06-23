River Marine Fuels Hires Senior Bunker Trader in Madrid

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire was previously a physical marine fuel trader and price risk manager for Vilma Oil in Madrid. Image Credit: Carlos Caballero Oguiza / LinkedIn

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm River Marine Fuels has hired a new senior bunker trader in Madrid.

Carlos Caballero Oguiza has joined the company as a senior bunker trader as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile.

The new hire was previously a physical marine fuel trader and price risk manager for Vilma Oil in Madrid from June 2017 to March of last year.

He had earlier worked for Bomin Group from 2009 to 2017.

Liverpool-based River Marine Fuels was founded in 2002 with an initial focus on UK, Irish and North European ports. The firm was acquired by Standard Fuel Oils in 2023.