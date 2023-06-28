Second Fratelli Cosulich LNG Bunker Delivery Vessel Launches in China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm arranged a christening and launch ceremony at the CIMC SOE shipyard in China on June 26. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich

Marine fuels firm Fratelli Cosulich's second LNG bunker delivery vessel has been launched from its shipyard in China.

The firm arranged a christening and launch ceremony at the CIMC SOE shipyard in China on June 26, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The 5,300 DWT vessel, named Paolina Cosulich, has 8,200 m3 of LNG capacity, 500 m3 of MGO capacity and is due for delivery in the first quarter of next year.

"The propulsion and maneuvering system will be of the azimuth type, with a double bow thruster, to allow high manoeuvrability in port areas," the company said in the statement.

"It will be operated by both onshore and offshore personnel with extensive LNG vessel management skills.

"The investment was carried out thanks to a collaboration between public and private financial institutions, including Crédit Agricole, BPM, UNICREDIT and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and with the contribution of SACE which recognized the strategic importance of this project for the Italian economy."

Negotiations are still under way to find a charterer for the vessel, CEO Tim Cosulich told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.