Charter Negotiations Continue For Second Fratelli Cosulich LNGBV

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNGBV: negotiations continue. File Image / Pixabay.

Bunker company Fratelli Cosulich's second liquified natural gas bunkering vessel (LNGBV) has yet to find a charter but the company is negotiating with interested parties, the company's chief executive has told Ship & Bunker.

With LNG as bunker fuel seen by many in the industry as a good medium term solution to the problem of supplying shipping with cleaner fuel, there is a lot of interest in this type of vessel.

"The demand for this type of vessel is strong but we want ot find the right charterer in terms of solidity, vision and focus on transparency," chief executive Timothy Cosulich said.

The company's first LNGBV was chartered to Titan in June. The second ship could be deployed in European waters (a fair assumption given the company received Europe Union financing for the vessel) but Cosulich added that the possibility of deployment further afield remains "if a charterer from outside the EU makes a strong move to convince us".

Both bunkering ships have a capacity for 8,200 cubic metres of LNG.