World Shipping Council Appoints New CEO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kramek was previously the body's director of US government relations. Image Credit: World Shipping Council

Container shipping industry body the World Shipping Council has appointed a new president and CEO.

The WSC's board has appointed Joe Kramek to become president and CEO at the end of July, the organisation said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Kramek was previously the body's director of US government relations. He will replace John Butler, who is retiring at the end of July.

Butler had been in the role since 2015.

"I am deeply honoured to assume the role of president and CEO at the World Shipping Council, building on the foundation laid by John Butler," Kramek said.

"Together with the dedicated team at WSC, I look forward to addressing the evolving needs of the shipping industry and continue driving positive change."