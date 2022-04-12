Alfa Laval Appoints First UK and Ireland Marine Division Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Matthews has worked for Alfa Laval since 2016. Image Credit: Alfa Laval

Engineering firm Alfa Laval has appointed a manager for its marine division covering the UK and Ireland for the first time, with a focus on decarbonisation and future fuels.

The firm has appointed Tristan Matthews as head of its marine division for the UK and Ireland as of March 1, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. Matthews has worked for Alfa Laval since 2016, serving most recently as business unit manager for marine capital sales in the UK and Ireland.

"In the new role, Mr Matthews will hold responsibility for driving partnerships with leading UK customers in the marine industry with a strong focus on sustainability, decarbonization, future fuels and alternative technologies," the company said in the statement.