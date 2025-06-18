Alexander Döll Appointed CEO of the Methanol Institute

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday June 18, 2025

The Methanol Institute has announced Alexander Döll as its new CEO. He succeeds Gregory Dolan, who is retiring after nearly three decades of service.

Alex previously served as COO in the organisation and brings over 25 years of global experience in the energy, chemicals and sustainability sectors, Methanol Institute said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

His career spans Europe, the US, the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia - key regions for methanol's growing role in the energy transition.

With a background in policy, public affairs, and commercial strategy, he is well-positioned to guide Methanol Institute through a dynamic period of growth, the firm said.

Under Dolan's leadership, Methanol Institute transformed from a US-focused group into a global voice for the methanol industry, with a presence across Europe, the Americas, China and India.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com