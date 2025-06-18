Alexander Döll Appointed CEO of the Methanol Institute

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Alexander Döll takes over as CEO of the Methanol Institute, succeeding long-time leader Gregory Dolan. Image Credit: Methanol Institute

The Methanol Institute has announced Alexander Döll as its new CEO. He succeeds Gregory Dolan, who is retiring after nearly three decades of service.

Alex previously served as COO in the organisation and brings over 25 years of global experience in the energy, chemicals and sustainability sectors, Methanol Institute said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

His career spans Europe, the US, the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia - key regions for methanol's growing role in the energy transition.

With a background in policy, public affairs, and commercial strategy, he is well-positioned to guide Methanol Institute through a dynamic period of growth, the firm said.

Under Dolan's leadership, Methanol Institute transformed from a US-focused group into a global voice for the methanol industry, with a presence across Europe, the Americas, China and India.