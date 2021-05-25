Thun Tankers Takes Delivery of Third Gas-Powered Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new ship will trade within the Gothia Tanker Alliance Network. Image Credit: Thun Tankers

Shipping company Thun Tankers has taken delivery of the third in a series of four gas-powered ships.

The Thun Equality was built by Scheepswerf Ferus Smit in the Netherlands, and will trade within the Gothia Tanker Alliance Network, Thun Tankers said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Thun's 'E-Class' series of four ships "are built to the absolute latest design, meeting and often exceeding existing and forthcoming regulations," Joakim Lund, the company's chief commercial officer, said in the LinkedIn post.

"The new vessels' reduced fuel consumption with an increased cargo take, less exhaust emissions and lowered noise levels are a few examples of that."