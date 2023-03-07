BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker prices declined in February. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rose at most ports on Monday, reversing Friday's declines.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1.50/mt to $649.50/mt on Monday, erasing Friday's decline of the same size. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $7/mt to $475/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $6.50/mt to $941.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.35/bl to $86.18/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $6/mt to $612/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $9/mt to $590.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $3/mt to $609.50/mt and at Houston they jumped by $12/mt to $637/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.39/bl at $85.79/bl as of 11:44 AM in London. In metric tonner terms that would amount to a $2.94/mt fall in bunker prices.