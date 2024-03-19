Hapag-Lloyd Expects to Take on Synthetic LNG Bunkers From 2026

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company consumed a total of 22,769 mt of fossil LNG bunkers last year, up from 4,582 mt the previous year. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

Container line Hapag-Lloyd expects to take on synthetic LNG as a bunker fuel for the first time as soon as two years from now.

The company consumed a total of 22,769 mt of fossil LNG bunkers last year, up from 4,582 mt the previous year, it said in its annual sustainability report on Tuesday.

The company sees this fossil LNG 'primarily as a bridging fuel', and expects to take on bio-LNG and synthetic LNG as alternatives in due course, it said in the report.

"An initial project design for synthetic methane is currently in development," the company said.

"We expect to be able to bunker the first quantities from 2026.

"For the current year 2024, we have planned a pilot bunkering programme with biomethane.

"When exactly it will be possible to use synthetic methane on our dual-fuel vessels is still unclear at the current time.

"An advantage of synthetic methane is that methane slip during manufacture is a great deal less than with the production of fossil LNG.

"It can also be monitored more effectively."