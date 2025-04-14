Mining Firm Fortescue to Charter Ammonia-Fuelled Ore Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Fortescue Green Pioneer ammonia-fuelled demonstration vessel has been showcased in London in recent weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Mining firm Fortescue is set to charter a new ore carrier using ammonia as a marine fuel.

The firm has signed a deal with CMB.Tech subsidiary Bocimar to charter the 210,000 DWT bulker, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The ship will be delivered to Fortescue by the end of 2026, and is expected to be deployed taking iron ore from Pilbara to China and other destinations.

"Fortescue has taken a global leadership position by advocating for the early adoption of zero emission fuels such as green ammonia, widely accepted as the long-term solution, and the bypassing of transitional fuels such as biofuels and LNG," the company said in the statement.

"The Fortescue Green Pioneer, the world's first class society approved dual-fuel ammonia-powered vessel, has been in London since early March and will soon embark on a tour of global ports to bring attention to the need for a hastened transition to zero emissions fuels."