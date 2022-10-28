Hedging Firm Global Risk Management Adds Board Members

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global Risk Management is based in Middelfart. Image Credit: Global Risk Management

Bunker Holding sister firm Global Risk Management has added two new members to its board.

Ata Bærentsen and Tine Lundegaard will join the hedging firm's board as of November 1, the company said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Bærentsen was previously head of ESG and board services at Denmark's SAXO Bank, as well as currently sitting on the board of Faroese energy company Magn. Lundegaard is chief commercial officer and head of the sustainability committee of asset management firm Qblue Balanced.

"We are very pleased to welcome Ata Bærentsen and Tine Lundegaard to the GRM Board of Directors," Kenneth Steengaard, chairman of Global Risk Management's board, said in the statement.

"Both come with strong proven track records and competencies, not least from their memberships of several boards.

"Their vast experience will not only help drive GRM's growth strategy forward but also contribute to bolstering the overall sustainability strategy that is being developed in close alignment with GRM's owner company USTC."

Jacob Bro and Kaj Damgaard are stepping down from the board at the same time.

Global Risk Management was moved from being a Bunker Holding subsidiary to an independent entity in the USTC group in August.