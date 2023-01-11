CMES Takes on Air Lubrication Systems for Four LNG Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal includes the option for adding the systems to two more vessels. File Image / Pixabay

Shanghai-listed China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) is taking on bunker-saving air lubrication systems from Silverstream Technologies for four new LNG carriers.

CMES has ordered the systems for four 175,000 m3 LNG carriers being built at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company, Silverstream said on Twitter on Wednesday. The contract includes the option for adding the systems to two more vessels.

The installations will be carried out over the next two years.

The systems save ships 5-10% in fuel bills by allowing the ship to ride on a bubble of air, reducing the friction between the hull and the surrounding water. The fuel saving also cuts emissions, a key consideration ahead of upcoming GHG regulations for the shipping industry.

The systems have been rapidly growing in popularity in recent years. Last year Silverstream CEO Noah Silberschmidt told Ship & Bunker the company had passed £100 million in total order intake.