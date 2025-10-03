New LNG Carrier to Join Celsius Tech's Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is set to be inducted into Celsius Tech’s fleet later this month. Image Credit: Celsium

Celsius Tech Limited, the Hong Kong-based technical management firm for Danish owner Celsius, has christened its latest LNG carrier, the Celsius Guadeloupe.

The naming ceremony was held this week, with the vessel to be officially delivered later this month, Celsius Tech said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The 180,000 m3 vessel has been built by Samsung Heavy Industries.

Celsius Tech Limited manages a fleet of more than 12 LNG carriers, as per the firm's website.

"Celsius Guadeloupe will be delivered later this month, further strengthening our growing LNG fleet and reinforcing our commitment to excellence, safety, and sustainability in global LNG shipping," the company said in the post.