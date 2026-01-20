BUNKER JOBS: Seascale Energy Seeks Business Development Lead in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday January 20, 2026

Marine fuel trading firm Seascale Energy is seeking to hire a business development lead for Asia-Pacific and the Middle East in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least seven years of experience in a commercially accountable role in the bunker industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Develop and implement strategy for designated key customers to expand demand, improve margin growth and extend strategic partnerships.
  • Build and maintain mutually beneficial, long-term partnerships with customers; clarify mid- to long-term customer needs and define and agree to a specification of customer requirements.
  • Originate and progress opportunities through senior stakeholder engagement, including executive (C-suite/VP/Head of Procurement) relationships within shipping organisations.
  • Define and deliver compelling value propositions through the collection of insights from the external market to understand competitors and influencing trends.
  • Demonstrate strong knowledge of the future fuel landscape (e.g., low/zero-carbon fuels and evolving regulations) and translate this into customer-ready strategies and proposals.
  • Persuade and influence customers through tailored storytelling, creating excitement around our role in achieving their strategic objectives.
  • Build an internal network to deliver optimal solutions by leading collaboration with key stakeholders; define longer-term strategy and anticipate challenges to ensure effective resolution of issues.
  • Develop plans and deliver results in a fast-changing business or regulatory environment; show resilience, learn quickly from setbacks, and maintain a strong 'desire to win' mindset.
  • Be a strong team player and role model: collaborate across functions and geographies to win and deliver for customers.
  • Other duties as assigned.

