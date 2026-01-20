BUNKER JOBS: Seascale Energy Seeks Business Development Lead in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least seven years of experience in a commercially accountable role in the bunker industry. Image Credit: Seascale Energy

Marine fuel trading firm Seascale Energy is seeking to hire a business development lead for Asia-Pacific and the Middle East in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least seven years of experience in a commercially accountable role in the bunker industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and implement strategy for designated key customers to expand demand, improve margin growth and extend strategic partnerships.

Build and maintain mutually beneficial, long-term partnerships with customers; clarify mid- to long-term customer needs and define and agree to a specification of customer requirements.

Originate and progress opportunities through senior stakeholder engagement, including executive (C-suite/VP/Head of Procurement) relationships within shipping organisations.

Define and deliver compelling value propositions through the collection of insights from the external market to understand competitors and influencing trends.

Demonstrate strong knowledge of the future fuel landscape (e.g., low/zero-carbon fuels and evolving regulations) and translate this into customer-ready strategies and proposals.

Persuade and influence customers through tailored storytelling, creating excitement around our role in achieving their strategic objectives.

Build an internal network to deliver optimal solutions by leading collaboration with key stakeholders; define longer-term strategy and anticipate challenges to ensure effective resolution of issues.

Develop plans and deliver results in a fast-changing business or regulatory environment; show resilience, learn quickly from setbacks, and maintain a strong 'desire to win' mindset.

Be a strong team player and role model: collaborate across functions and geographies to win and deliver for customers.

Other duties as assigned.

