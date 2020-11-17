IMO Approves Decarbonisation Short-Term Measures

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The MEPC meeting was held online for the first time, rather than at the IMO's London headquarters. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) has approved draft measures aimed at cutting the shipping industry's greenhouse gas emissions in the short term, the UN body said Tuesday.

The measures include requirements on energy efficiency for existing ships from 2023 and formal carbon intensity targets from 2026.

After today's decision, the measures will still need to be adopted at the next MEPC meeting in 2021.

Environmental groups have criticised the measures, drawn up at last month's meeting of the IMO's working group on greenhouse gas emissions, as a compromise that is out of kilter with the Paris Agreement.

Some delegations at the IMO this week argued that while the level of ambition set was disappointing, failing to agree on any short-term measures would be worse.