World's First LPG-Fuelled VLGC Completes Sea Trials

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The BW Gemini started its trials on October 20. Image Credit: BW LPG

The world's first LPG-fuelled very large gas carrier (VLGC) has completed sea trials, according to engine manufacturer Wärtsilä.

BW LPG's gas carrier the BW Gemini has completed the trials after commencing them on October 20, Wärtsilä said in an emailed statement Wednesday.

The ship was built in 2015 and had an LPG fuel supply system retrofitted this year. A further 11 BW ships will undergo similar retrofits.

"LPG is powering this vessel while protecting the environment, and we look forward to demonstrating its benefits to the industry as shipping prepares for a future with zero-carbon propulsion," Pontus Berg, executive vice president for technical and operation at BW, said in the statement.

"BW LPG thanks Wärtsilä for its collaboration on this industry-leading innovation, and for sharing our vision of achieving sustainability through cleaner energy."