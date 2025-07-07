Core Power-Led Consortium Explores Floating Nuclear Plant for the Mediterranean

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A Core Power-led partnership is assessing the development of floating nuclear plants to supply electricity and support zero-emission port operations. Image Credit: Core Power

Maritime nuclear technology firm Core Power has teamed up with classification society ABS and energy consultancy Athlos Energy to explore the deployment of floating nuclear power plants (FNPPs) in the Mediterranean Sea, with a key focus on Greece.

The study will assess how shipyard-built FNPPs - using small modular reactors (SMRs)- can deliver electricity to islands, support zero-emission port operations and power desalination plants, the firm said in a statement on its website last week.

"By constructing and mass-assembling a fleet of FNPPs in shipyards, we can deliver clean nuclear energy on time, and on budget, solving many of the largest energy challenges we face," Mikal Bøe, CEO of Core Power, said.

While nuclear propulsion is well established in naval vessels, its commercial shipping potential remains untapped, mainly due to regulatory, safety, and industry experience hurdles.

But initiatives like this could help address those concerns.

Bøe told Ship & Bunker last year that he expects the first nuclear-powered orders before 2030.

"As global efforts to reduce emissions and improve energy efficiencies accelerate, FNPPs present a viable and powerful alternative," Christopher J. Wiernicki, CEO of ABS, said.