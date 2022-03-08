BUNKER JOBS: Biofuel Producer Renewable Energy Group Seeks Bunker Sales Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Last month Renewable Energy Group announced a new biofuel bunker strategic partnership with Bunker Holding. Image Credit: Renewable Energy Group

Biofuel producer Renewable Energy Group is seeking to hire a senior national account manager for marine fuel sales.

The company is looking for candidates with extensive experience with sales of petroleum products and/or renewable fuels, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The new hire will lead efforts in the following areas, according to the advertisement:

Help REG expand the opportunities in selling fuel within the Marine Segment

Cross-functional coordination with Operations, Risk Management and Regional Sales teams to ensure organizational profitability

Play a key role in building and implementing key relationships that will expand REG product lines

Tracking and optimizing local and national carbon reduction policies

Work with current national accounts to provide an exceptional, personalized experience by incorporating key account management principals, analysis and forecasting

US oil firm Chevron agreed to acquire Renewable Energy Group at the start of this month. And in February, the company announced a new strategic partnership with marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding to develop the use of biofuels in shipping.