Value Maritime Completes Carbon Capture Retrofit on EPS Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The retrofit was first announced in March 2022. Image Credit: Value Maritime

Engineering firm Value Maritime has completed the installation of one of its carbon capture and scrubber systems on board a tanker managed by Eastern Pacific Shipping.

The firm has installed one of its Filtree systems that can capture up to 40% of CO2 emissions, as well as removing sulfur and particulate matter, on board the Pacific Cobalt at Rotterdam, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The retrofit was first announced in March 2022.

"The CO2 is captured in a special chemical that is stored in an onboard tank that during the retrofit has been recoated and converted for this purpose," the company said in the statement.

"The tank now provides sufficient storage space to capture more than 200 tonnes of CO2 in a single voyage.

"Once the tank is full, the chemical will be pumped out in port and delivered to end users, such as greenhouses or synthetic fuel producers, who will be able to release the CO2 on demand.

"The CO2 can also be placed into carbon sequestration networks.

"The chemical will then be returned to the vessel for reuse and to capture more CO2."

Onboard carbon capture systems remove a percentage of carbon emissions from vessels' exhausts, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without switching fuels. The technology is gaining in popularity in the shipping industry, but will not be suitable for all segments because of the space requirements on board ships for the captured carbon.