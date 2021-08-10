Bunker Partner Hires Russian Far East Trader

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire specialises in bunkering in the Russian Far East. File Image / Pixabay

Estonian marine fuel supplier Bunker Partner has hired a trader specialising in the Russian Far East market.

Alexei Repin has joined the firm as of this month with a focus on the Russian Far East, based in Seattle, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Repin was previously a New York-based trader for KPI OceanConnect and OceanConnect Marine for the past eight years, and had earlier worked for World Fuel Services.

Bunker Partner is a marine fuel supplier with a focus on the Russian Far East, Estonia and Latvia, according to the company's website. In the Russian Far East the company has exclusive access to VLSFO output from one of the country's independent refineries.